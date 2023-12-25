GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Principal Secretary MA&UD reviews Praja Palana arrangements in Hyderabad

Each ward to have four locations with three counters each, number of counters will be increased depending upon the number of applicants arriving at the counters, explains GHMC Commissioner

December 25, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, M. Dana Kishore issued instructions to the GHMC officials to take all measures for smooth conduct of the ‘Praja Palana’ programme scheduled between December 28 and January 6.

Mr. Dana Kishore reviewed the arrangements in a meeting attended by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commission Commissioner Ronald Rose, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty and zonal commissioners.

Mr. Rose, explaining the measures taken, informed that four locations in each ward have been chosen and each location will have three counters to receive applications from people. A total 600 locations have been chosen across the city, and the number of counters will be increased depending on the number of applicants arriving at each location.

A total 5,000 government employees are being roped in aside from 5,000 more volunteers to work at the points, Mr. Rose informed. The programme will be conducted on all days during the scheduled period except December 31 and January 1, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.