Principal Secretary conducts surprise checks

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, M. Dana Kishore on Friday made surprise visits to various places in the city and inspected the areas where the government has decided to construct stormwater sumps to prevent inundation.

Taking a tour of the Journalist Colony in Gachibowli, he instructed the zonal commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to identify a location for constructing the sump. He expressed his dismay at potholes not having been patched at a number of places.

Mr. Kishore also visited Jubilee Hills Road No. 45, Road No. 70, Gowtham Nagar, Deendayal Nagar, Film Nagar and P&T Park areas and inspected ‘garbage vulnerable’ points. He interacted with sanitation field assistants and sanitation workers to understand their problems and issued instructions for transparent recording of attendance. He urged them to wear uniform and gloves without fail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.