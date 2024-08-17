GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Principal Secretary conducts surprise checks

Published - August 17, 2024 12:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, M. Dana Kishore on Friday made surprise visits to various places in the city and inspected the areas where the government has decided to construct stormwater sumps to prevent inundation.

Taking a tour of the Journalist Colony in Gachibowli, he instructed the zonal commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to identify a location for constructing the sump. He expressed his dismay at potholes not having been patched at a number of places.

Mr. Kishore also visited Jubilee Hills Road No. 45, Road No. 70, Gowtham Nagar, Deendayal Nagar, Film Nagar and P&T Park areas and inspected ‘garbage vulnerable’ points. He interacted with sanitation field assistants and sanitation workers to understand their problems and issued instructions for transparent recording of attendance. He urged them to wear uniform and gloves without fail.

