Telangana

Principal held for sexual harassment of minor 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD July 23, 2022 03:50 IST
Updated: July 23, 2022 03:50 IST

The Hayathnagar police on Friday arrested the principal of a private junior college on charges of sexually harassing a minor girl student.

The police said Loka Satya Narasimha Rao, 47, principal of Gowthami Junior College, allegedly harassed a girl student over phone. He reportedly took the girl to a cinema and allegedly misbehaved with her. The principal had also allegedly harassed the girl to attend special private classes.

The parents of the girl approached the police and lodged a complaint, leading to his arrest.

