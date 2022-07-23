Principal held for sexual harassment of minor 

Principal held for sexual harassment of minorHYDERABAD July 23, 2022 03:50 IST
The principal had also allegedly harassed the girl to attend special private classes
The Hayathnagar police on Friday arrested the principal of a private junior college on charges of sexually harassing a minor girl student.
The police said Loka Satya Narasimha Rao, 47, principal of Gowthami Junior College, allegedly harassed a girl student over phone. He reportedly took the girl to a cinema and allegedly misbehaved with her. The principal had also allegedly harassed the girl to attend special private classes.
The parents of the girl approached the police and lodged a complaint, leading to his arrest.
The Hayathnagar police booked the accused under IPC S. 354, and under provisions of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
