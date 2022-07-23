Principal held for sexual harassment of minor 

The principal had also allegedly harassed the girl to attend special private classes

The Hayathnagar police on Friday arrested the principal of a private junior college on charges of sexually harassing a minor girl student.

The police said Loka Satya Narasimha Rao, 47, principal of Gowthami Junior College, allegedly harassed a girl student over phone. He reportedly took the girl to a cinema and allegedly misbehaved with her. The principal had also allegedly harassed the girl to attend special private classes.

The parents of the girl approached the police and lodged a complaint, leading to his arrest.

The Hayathnagar police booked the accused under IPC S. 354, and under provisions of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.