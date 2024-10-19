ADVERTISEMENT

Princess Esin Girls’ High School gets new campus

Published - October 19, 2024 12:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed 11078

Princess Esin Muffakham Jah and Prince Muffakham Jah Bahadur inaugurating the new building of Princess Esin Girls’ High School in Jalpally. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The new campus of Princess Esin Girls’ High School in Jalpally was inaugurated by Princess Esin Muffakham Jah and Prince Muffakham Jah Bahadur. This event marks a new chapter for the school, which has been an important institution of education for students in Hyderabad since 1974.

Princess Esin Girls’ High School in Purani Haveli and Shalibanda, established a reputation for academic excellence. According to the management, the school has achieved 100% pass rate since its first batch appeared for board exams in 2001.

Prince Muffakham Jah Bahadur, who is the chairman, spoke on the occasion. Meanwhile Sultana Nazeer-ul-Hasan, who is the director of the school and a key figure in its establishment, welcomed the attendees and reiterated the importance of educating girls, and how doing so can shape a better future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US