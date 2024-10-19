GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Princess Esin Girls’ High School gets new campus

Published - October 19, 2024 12:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed 11078
Princess Esin Muffakham Jah and Prince Muffakham Jah Bahadur inaugurating the new building of Princess Esin Girls’ High School in Jalpally.

Princess Esin Muffakham Jah and Prince Muffakham Jah Bahadur inaugurating the new building of Princess Esin Girls’ High School in Jalpally. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The new campus of Princess Esin Girls’ High School in Jalpally was inaugurated by Princess Esin Muffakham Jah and Prince Muffakham Jah Bahadur. This event marks a new chapter for the school, which has been an important institution of education for students in Hyderabad since 1974.

Princess Esin Girls’ High School in Purani Haveli and Shalibanda, established a reputation for academic excellence. According to the management, the school has achieved 100% pass rate since its first batch appeared for board exams in 2001.

Prince Muffakham Jah Bahadur, who is the chairman, spoke on the occasion. Meanwhile Sultana Nazeer-ul-Hasan, who is the director of the school and a key figure in its establishment, welcomed the attendees and reiterated the importance of educating girls, and how doing so can shape a better future.


