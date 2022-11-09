‘Prime Minister’s visit has a political angle’

ADVERTISEMENT

Planning Board Vice- Chairman B. Vinod Kumar said that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ramagundam on November 12 to inaugurate fertilizer factory was only with political considerations. He said that not consulting the state government or Chief Minister showed the arrogance of the Prime Minister and intentional in stopping Mr. Chandrashekar Rao from attending the programme by not following proper protocol. He has even recalled the past events when the Chief Minister was not invited properly for some programmes.

“The State Government is also having its share in the Ramagundam Fertilizer Factory. It was improper on the side of Prime Minister not consulting the State Government or Chief Minister for the visit. Let the Prime Minister announce all the national highways that were due as per AP Reorganisation Act,” said Mr. Vinod Kumar.

Speaking to reporters here along with MLA Rasamayi Balakishan, MLCs Banda Prakash, T Ravinder Rao, SC Corporation chairman Banda Prakash and others on Wednesday, Mr. Vinod said that Prime Minister is coming to inaugurate a factory which has resumed production almost a year ago. Mr. Vinod Kumar has demanded the Prime Minister to sanction all the national highways that are pending with his office and Ramagundam – Manuguru railway line via Bhupalapally though the works were commenced in 2005.