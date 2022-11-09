Telangana

‘Prime Minister’s visit has a political angle’

Planning Board Vice- Chairman B. Vinod Kumar said that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ramagundam on November 12 to inaugurate fertilizer factory was only with political considerations. He said that not consulting the state government or Chief Minister showed the arrogance of the Prime Minister and intentional in stopping Mr. Chandrashekar Rao from attending the programme by not following proper protocol. He has even recalled the past events when the Chief Minister was not invited properly for some programmes.

“The State Government is also having its share in the Ramagundam Fertilizer Factory. It was improper on the side of Prime Minister not consulting the State Government or Chief Minister for the visit. Let the Prime Minister announce all the national highways that were due as per AP Reorganisation Act,” said Mr. Vinod Kumar.

Speaking to reporters here along with MLA Rasamayi Balakishan, MLCs Banda Prakash, T Ravinder Rao, SC Corporation chairman Banda Prakash and others on Wednesday, Mr. Vinod said that Prime Minister is coming to inaugurate a factory which has resumed production almost a year ago. Mr. Vinod Kumar has demanded the Prime Minister to sanction all the national highways that are pending with his office and Ramagundam – Manuguru railway line via Bhupalapally though the works were commenced in 2005.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2022 6:59:09 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/prime-ministers-visit-has-a-political-angle/article66115732.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY