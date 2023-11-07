Prime Minister Modi is the role model: Pawan Kalyan

November 07, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Jana Sena president and film star Pawan Kalyan said leaders of the Telugu States need to see a role model in Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the manner in which he had focused on development of Gujarat earlier as Chief Minister thrice and now as the Prime Minister.

“Mr. Modi is my favourite PM, I respect him a lot and he is a very capable leader. He has come to lead the country when people were wishing for a strong leadership. Modi has proven his words and deeds are the same. I am giving my total support to BJP and Mr. Modi for a third term as PM,” he told ‘Self-Respect for BCs’ public meeting held by the BJP at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Mr. Kalyan, addressing a public meeting with the PM after many years, called Mr. Modi a capable leader who had increased the country’s prestige in the world. He pointed out that after Mr. Modi took over as PM, he had strengthened the internal security and imbibed confidence in the people who had earlier faced bomb blasts in the twin cities and in rest of the country.

“Whether it is revoking Article 370, triple talaq bill, construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya and the recent women’s quota bill, demonetisation, etc., the Prime Minister thought beyond elections and politics in my opinion,” he claimed. Under Mr. Modi, the country has developed much in the last 10 years what could have been in the last 30 decades with his policies like the Jan Dhan accounts, Ayushman Bharat, digital payments and other schemes.

Without taking any names, he charged that there is a question mark whether the main issues for which Telangana State has been formed have been realised. Instead, he found that corruption and political slugfests have increased in the Telugu States. The Jana Sena chief also thanked BJP for accommodating the party candidates for the Assembly elections here.