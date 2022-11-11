Prime Minister Modi in city on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Begumpet airport here at 1.30 p.m. for his onward journey to Ramagundam by helicopter to dedicate to the nation Ramagundam Fetilizers and Chemicals Limited plant.

Like his public meeting outside the airport when he was here for the twentieth anniversary celebration of the Indian School of Business in May, Mr. Modi will again address a 20-minute meeting at the same place before flying to Ramagundam. The BJP has made elaborate arrangements for the meeting. Union Minister of State G. Kishan Reddy reviewed the arrangements at the airport and later held a meeting at the party to discuss crowd mobilisation.

The police announced several traffic restrictions from Rasoolpura crossroads to Somajiguda from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. in view of the visit. He will return from Ramagundam at 6.35 p.m. and take the flight to Delhi immediately.

This will be the fourth visit of Mr. Modi to Hyderabad this year. He was here for the inauguration of the statue of Saint Ramanujacharya at Muchintal in February, ISB celebrations and the national executive of the BJP in July. Like on earlier occasions, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will again be missing at the airport to receive Mr. Modi.

On the eve of his visit to the city, anti-Modi flexis had come up at several places. The TRS and other organisations criticised Mr. Modi for his indifference to the State. Over 2,700 security personnel, including commandos of the National Disaster Response Force, National Security Guard and the Special Protection Group, were deployed for the public meeting of Mr. Modi in the NTPC township at Ramagundam.