Prime Minister lavishes praise on SVP NPA director

06 September 2020 22:52 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed himself on an equal footing with young IPS probationers, who passed out from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) here on Friday, as he said he was also ‘trained’ by the academy director Atul Karwal earlier in his political career.

Mr. Modi said that some 20 years ago when he first became the Chief Minister, Mr. Karwal had taught him the importance of following rules strictly.

He reminisced a spat he had with Mr. Karwal when he was in his security. “I used to stop my convoy whenever a sizeable number of people gather and used to shake hands with them.

One day, Atul came to my chamber and expressed his anguish at my behaviour,” said Mr. Modi.

“He looked into my eye and did not budge even when I told him that you don’t own me. Atul asserted that I have to follow rules, as I’m not an individual now,” PM Modi said.

Head of the country’s premier police school was all smiles when the ‘Prime Minister was recounting his tale.

DGP leads from the front

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy was in interior Asifabad for five days till Sunday supervising the preparedness of police to deal with Naxalite activities.

Having arrived in the town by helicopter on September 2, he undertook a surprise visit to Tiryani police station that night. He apparently chose that police station because the Maoists had stepped up their activities in the nearby forest.

This was a rare camp by any chief of police force over such a long time. He supervised the work of all officers from sub-inspector to Superintendent of Police during the period.

Testing times

It is a tough time for Ministers as well as MLAs wanting to enter the assembly premises.

With the Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council chairman G. Sukhender Reddy making COVID-19 tests mandatory for all the members, legislators along with Ministers are making a beeline to the testing centre set up on the Assembly lobbies. Coupled with this is the rush of Legislature officials and the personal staff of MLAs and Ministers. The lobbies are abuzz with activity during the last three days with security and Health Department personnel trying their best to follow social distancing and other protocols. Hopefully, the members and their attendants will maintain the same discipline during the session days too lest the efforts initiated by the Legislature Secretariat go in vain.

Abhinay Deshpande & M. Rajeev