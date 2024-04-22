GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prime Minister is abusing his power by seeking votes in the name of religion, says Congress leader Hanmantha Rao

Such behaviour does not behove the position of Prime Minister, says the Congress veteran

April 22, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Former PCC president V Hanmanth Rao addressing the media on Monday.

Former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief and senior Congress leader V. Hanmanth Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stooped to such a low that he was seeking votes in the name of religion abusing his power and position.

At a press conference here, he took strong objection to the Prime Minister’s “deliberate efforts” to spread lies that Congress would distribute the nation’s wealth among Muslims. “The Prime Minister is even distorting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s statements to spread hatred between communities. Never saw any leader stooping down to such lows,” Mr. Hanmanth Rao said.

The Congress leader said the Prime Minister was not even sparing women in his tirade, stating that the Congress would sell their ‘mangalsutras’ to appease the Muslims. The Prime Minister was also making personal remarks against Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Hanmantha Rao alleged, adding that such behaviour does not behove the position of the Prime Minister.

“The BJP should seek votes based on its performance in the last 10 years rather than abusing the Congress. Should people vote for the BJP for not providing employment or failing to control the prices that have hit every household,” he asked. “How long will you depend on Lord Rama to garner votes?” he asked.

Mr. Hanmanth Rao said the Congress in Telangana was providing the best governance by implementing all the promises made to them, and hoped that it would bag the maximum number of seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

