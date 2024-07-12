Prime accused in phone-tapping case denies allegations against him

The prime accused in the phone tapping case of Hyderabad police, T. Prabhakar Rao, wrote to the investigating officer of the case about his ill health and denied the allegations levied against him.

In his letter dated June 26, he wrote that the allegations against him in the case were “deliberately leaked to the media which affected his physical and mental health”. “I originally planned to return as per my schedule hoping that I would be totally fit to travel back to India. I want to bring to your notice that in addition to my existing problem of malignant cancer, I have developed high blood pressure due to the stress I have been subjected to after registration of the current case and by making wild and false allegations against me with constant deliberate leaks to the media, thereby assassinating my character and reputation even prior to making me as an accused in this case,” he wrote.

“All this was a great shock to me and my family which led to further deterioration of my physical and mental health and I am now further suffering from cardiac and renal problems for which I am seeking appointments of specialists in oncology, cardiology and urology in the USA which is forcing me to defer my return journey originally scheduled on June 26, 2024. My consulting doctors advised me not to travel out of the US till my health is completely stabilised as it may have grave consequences if not diagnosed and treated on time. However, I am willing to fully cooperate with the investigation and provide any information which you think is in my exclusive knowledge and possession through email,” he added.

He concluded by stating that he has not committed nor directed anyone to commit any illegal acts or omissions while discharging his duties as a police officer at any time, including as chief of SIB.

“I am prepared to assist in the investigation in any kind of questioning over video conferencing or teleconferencing till the time I return to India. I request you to conduct a fair and unbiased investigation as per the provisions of law,” he signed off his letter to the Hyderabad police.