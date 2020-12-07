Preview of documentary on ‘three capitals’ conducted

‘Why is that people of this particular region suffer for decades for capital?’

As protests triggered by the ‘three capitals’ idea of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government continue, the issue has raised certain fundamental questions, said political economist and commentator Parakala Prabhakar.

“Why is that people of this particular region suffer for decades for their capital? Moving from erstwhile Madras to Kurnool then to Hyderabad and to Amaravati? No other State has witnessed such a development,” said Mr. Prabhakar, an ex-communication adviser to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Mr. Prabhakar was here on Sunday for the preview of the documentary, Capital Tragedy–Amaravati. The 60-minute documentary encapsulates aspects pertaining to decades of roaming by the people.

The documentary examines questions like whether the decision to make Amaravati as capital was flawed or whether there were flaws in the land pooling process adopted by the government for the capital construction. Questions raised on the claim of decentralisation by the current government through its three-capital idea were also incorporated in the documentary in addition to opinions of intellectuals and others on the developments.

“The government cites South Africa which has three capitals. I spoke to a few people over there for their experiences on the three capitals,” he said, adding the documentary would incorporate all these aspects raising some questions in the end. The next preview of the document would be held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday followed by one in Vijayawada on Saturday. “I am planning to upload it on YouTube subsequently for common people to view,” he said.