Preventive policing, neutralisation of narcotics trade are key priorities: DGP Jitender  

A week into his role as the Director-General of Police for Telangana, Jitender said that his first priority is maintenance of law and order. Crackdown against sale and distribution of narcotics and implementing preventive policing with increased visibility, also rank high on his priority list. Born in Ferozepur in Punjab, the 1992-batch IPS officer has served as the Principal Secretary to Government in the Home Department. The top police official shared how he plans to bring back Hyderabad’s night life and dwelt on the concerns about cybercrimes while speaking to Naveen Kumar and Lavpreet Kaur.

In the backdrop of rise in crime in the city and citizens’ comments about ‘rogue policing’, what would be your approach in the months to come?

We will be following the principle of polite and firm policing. Telangana police are friendly but for only the law-abiding citizens. While cases are being booked, our focus is preventive policing. Speaking of the surge in murder cases, a perception has been created while the numbers tell a different story. You see, the number of murders in the first half of 2024 is equal or rather slightly less than that of last year. Murders are not increasing; the hype around them surely is. I would request the public to have their faith and trust in the police. We will do our best to ensure their safety and security.

Hyderabad’s nightlife has hit a roadblock. Are there plans to bring it back?

I understand the impact this has on the image of Hyderabad, and we are also aware about the concerns around this on the social media platforms. I can assure you that we are in talks with the government and will soon come up with a conscious policy to balance both the shine and safety of the city. Discussions are ongoing to chalk out an elaborate plan on this front.

Is the current capacity of the police force adequate to enforce the new criminal laws?

I would say the more the merrier! But on a serious note, we will be welcoming about 12,000 officers across the State by October. These officers, who would make up 15% of the force, would be the first batch trained under the new criminal laws.

What is your roadmap to tackle the drug menace?

We are following a 360-degree approach targeting both supply and consumption. Police officials are conducting raids in clubs and bars to identify consumers; at the same time, there is a crackdown on network of peddlers and seizure of drugs. Our goal is to nab the kingpins. The youth is impacted by the content they consume online. The perception that ‘drugs are cool’ must be changed. It is my appeal to filmmakers to not showcase alcohol and drugs to indicate celebration in movies. It is important for the youth to have discussions with families and go for counselling or de-addiction before the situation gets out of hand.

Cybercrimes is another major concern for Telangana citizens. How do you plan to strengthen protection against cybercrimes?

Educated people are getting conned. But again, the modus operandi is ever evolving. Traditional policing, though helpful, is not enough to fight these borderless crimes, so we must be on top of our tech game. We have the requisite technology and trained officials, and more work is underway. Citizens are requested to stick with the golden-hour rule for reporting cases on the 1930 helpline. Our officers have been efficient in recovering the lost amount, provided they are reported quickly. For instance, over ₹120 crore has been frozen in bank accounts in the last six months.