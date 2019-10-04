‘Preventive custody of 200 brought peace to J&K’

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday claimed that “only 200 political leaders were put in preventive custody” in Jammu & Kashmir contrary to reports that hundreds of people have been arrested ever since Article 370 was abrogated by the Union government two months ago.

“It is a normal law and order arrangement and is not a matter of human rights. They have been given 5-star accommodation with television and books. It is a temporary move and soon they will all be released and get their freedom. The entire State is peaceful and quiet after their detention,” he said.

He went on to add: “There has not been a single casualty because of the security forces ever since except for sporadic incidents of stone pelting. We are also very keen to ensure normal political activity resumes there and we want to focus on ensuring development reaches the common Kashmiri.”

Mr. Madhav was addressing a gathering of retired bureaucrats, army and police officials on ‘Abrogation of Article 370’ organised by the ‘Campaign for National Unity’ here. The BJP leader stated that the average Kashmiri was “now aware” removing the Article “was for their own good” as it had deprived them of several fundamental and political rights enshrined in the Constitution.

The Government would also take “utmost care” and “sensitivity” to convince Kashmiris about advantages of removing Article 370 which, he said, had benefitted a “few political families”. The armed forces were quite capable of meeting any challenges and looking at the issue from Pakistan’s prism was not necessary.

Meanwhile, “liberals” across the country should realise that the abrogation is a reality and “not going to come back”. “We have done justice to J&K because the Article 370 was removed in a most democratic and constitutional manner unlike the manner in which it was brought in surreptitiously in the first place,” he observed.

Earlier, former Home Secretary K. Padmanabhiah said abrogation of Article 370 was the “right and boldest decision” as it only spread separatism in J&K. Successive governments only watched helplessly even as Pakistan embassy was openly funding the Hurriyat and other organisations. Ex-Army officer Lt.Gen. Zaki, former chief secretary I.Y.R. Krishna Rao, former MLA NVSS Prabhakar and others spoke.