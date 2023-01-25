Prevent forest fires, protect forests: PCCF to officials

January 25, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

PCCF and HOFF R.M. Dobriyal asked district and divisional forest officials to pay attention and prevent forest fires and protect forests in the coming summer months.

Beat-wise plan

Addressing a two-day review meeting with chief conservators, district forest officers and forest divisional officers from across the State, Mr. Dobriyal asked the officials to devise beat-wise plan for fire prevention. A campaign should be taken up to increase awareness among wayfarers in forests, against reckless behaviour resulting in fire, and discarding plastic waste in forests. Drinking water should be provided for the wildlife through various sources, he said.

The PCCF also reviewed the preparations for Haritha Haram during monsoons, and asked officials to take measures to plant local fast growing species. In urban parks, medicinal and herbal plants should be given preference. Plants should be readied for household distribution too, he added.

As the rains have been copious, water availability has increased, and hence measures should be taken for soil and moisture conservation to speed up the natural rejuvenation of forests.

He also asked the officials to prepare plans for responsible eco- tourism development. CAMPA funds, progress of works, forest permissions, infrastructural facilities for tribal hamlets, speedy resolution of cases pertaining to wildlife crimes and other aspects were discussed in the meeting.