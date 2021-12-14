Prestigious fellowship for CSIR-NGRI scientist

Vineet Gahalaut bags INSA fellowship; Prakash is NASI fellow

CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI)’s chief scientist Vineet Gahalaut has been awarded the prestigious fellowship of Indian National Science Academy (INSA) in the field of Earth Sciences.

Dr Gahalaut has contributed immensely to the development of Global Positioning System (GPS) based Tectonic Geodesy in India both by enhancing the GPS networks across India and providing objective assessment of the seismic hazard.

This has led to a better understanding of the basic earthquake occurrence processes and helped in constraining ruptures of previous large earthquakes.

Meanwhile, another scientist from the same organisation, Dr. Prakash Kumar, working as the senior principal scientist, has been elected Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI), for the year 2021, said a release.