Press Club comes alive with Bathukamma

Minister Satyavathi Rathod and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha prepare Bathukamma at Press Club in Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a riot of colours at Press Club in Hyderabad that celebrated Bathukamma with Minister Satyavathi Rathod and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha joining the festival of flowers.

Ms. Rathod and Ms. Kavitha personally made the Bathukamma along with women journalists and later, played around them dancing and singing Bathukamma songs. GHMC Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy also joined the festivities.

Ms. Kavitha later said the festival played a huge role during the Telangana agitation and introduced the unique festival to the world. Thanks to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao it has now become a part and parcel of everyone’s life in Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Press Club president L. Venugopal Naidu, general secretary R. Ravikanth Reddy, vice presidents C Vanaja and K. Srikanth; treasurer Rajesh, and joint secretaries Ramesh Vaitla and C. Hariprasad were present.