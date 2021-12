The Southern Sojourn of President Ramnath Kovind, scheduled to begin here on December 29 and go on till January 3 next year, has been postponed.

This is the second postponement after the President’s visit was finalised first from December 23, reportedly due to spike in COVID cases.

The government machinery has been involved in making arrangements for the President’s stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum for the last several days.

No date has been announced on the President’s visit to the city.