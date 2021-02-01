‘Presidential type of democracy not good for country’

TPCC working president Revanth Reddy urges PM to set aside the idea

The idea of “one-nation one-election” or simultaneous elections to Parliament (Lok Sabha) and State Legislative Assemblies would divide the nation, including giving rise to demands for division of the country, Congress MP from Malkajgiri and working president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) A. Revanth Reddy said here on Monday.

Speaking to media persons here he said the plans of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), particularly those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to change the system of democracy from the existing Parliamentary form to Presidential form would render the people of South India voiceless as a direct election to the post of President would not require the support of the electorate in the South as the result would be dictated and decided by the North.

In the event of such a possibility the demand for division of the country would gain strength in the South as the people there would have no say, the Congress MP said adding that the importance of Southern States had already been reduced drastically after Mr. Modi took over the reins of the country and all key Cabinet posts in the Union Cabinet were being garnered by non-South leaders.

While it was South India that was contributing most to the country’s tax revenue, the benefits, however, were going to the North, Mr. Revanth Reddy said. The idea of simultaneous polls, particularly the Presidential type of system, would end up discriminating against the people of South very badly and appealed to the BJP leadership to keep aside their plans of changing the parliamentary democracy system.

Criticising the Centre for digging the national highways to prevent the farmers from reaching Delhi to participate in the ongoing agitation against the new farm laws as also registering criminal cases against farmers, the Congress leader said when the Centre could amend the Constitution itself, if need be, why could not it scrap the laws made since majority farmers were opposing them.