President to inaugurate Kanha Santi Vanam in RR district on February 2

President Ramnath Kovind is scheduled to arrive in the city on February 1 on a two-day visit to the State in connection with the inauguration of meditation centre of Sri Ramachandra Mission.

The President will arrive at Begumpet airport at 1 p.m. on February 1. He will visit Kanha village of Nandigama mandal of Rangareddy district the next day to inaugurate the “Kanha Santi Vanam” (meditation centre) at the Ramachandra Mission’s Global headquarters. The President will leave for Delhi after the inauguration.

Senior officials reviewed the arrangements that were being made for the President’s visit to the city at a coordination meeting of different departments held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, according to an official release.

