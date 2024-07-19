President should dismiss Revanth for encouraging defections: Ponnala

Former minister and BRS leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah charged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with violating the Constitutional oath by personally encouraging defection of BRS MLAs.

Mr. Lakshmaiah said Mr Revanth Reddy took oath three times — once while filing the Affidavit, then taking oath as a MLA and also as the Chief Minister — but unfortunately he was personally visiting the MLAs’ houses and asking them to join the Congress. This act is not in tune with the Constitution on which he has taken the oath.

If Mr. Revanth Reddy doesn’t resign the President of India should intervene and dismiss Mr. Revanth Reddy following due procedure, he demanded.

