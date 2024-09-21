GIFT a SubscriptionGift
President Murmu set to visit Hyderabad on Sept 28; Chief Secretary reviews arrangements

Updated - September 21, 2024 06:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari reviewed the arrangements to be made in connection with the visit of President of India Draupadi Murmu who will be in the city on September 28 to attend the convocation of NALSAR University.

The Chief Secretary said that the President will inaugurate the Bharathiya Kala Mahotsav at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum after the convocation.

During the review, she directed the officials to make all arrangements with absolute coordination between the line departments. The police department was asked to make adequate security arrangements, law and order, traffic and bandobast arrangements as per the blue book.

Similarly, adequate fire fighting arrangements should be positioned at the airport, Rashtrapati Nilayam and all the venues while the health department officials were asked to make available the services of lady Doctor along with ancillary staff and make necessary medical arrangements as per the requirements of the office of the President of India.

The forest department was directed to depute snake catchers at Rashtrapati Nilayam as well as special teams to deal with monkey menace and bee-hives in and around Rashtrapati Nilayam in coordination with GHMC. DGP Jitender, Special Chief Secretary Home Ravi Gupta, DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy, Principal Secretary to Governor Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary Forest Ahmed Nadeem, Secretary Political Raghunandan Rao, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Secretary Lokesh Kumar, Information & Public Relations Special Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, Secretary Health Christina Z. Chongthu, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali and CMD TSPDCL Musharraf were among present.

Published - September 21, 2024 06:52 pm IST

