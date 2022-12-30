President Murmu concludes her southern sojourn

December 30, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

h President Droupadi Murmu on Friday concluded her customary winter sojourn here in Hyderabad and left for Delhi in an Indian Air Force (IAF) special flight.

She was seen off at the Hakimpet Air Force Station by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chairman of Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare Sathyavati Rathod, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and other senior officials.

The president had arrived here on Monday for the southern sojourn and stayed at the iconic Rashtrapathi Nilayam, located at Bolaram.

During her five-day stay, she interacted with students, virtually inaugurated Eklavya Model Residential Schools of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mahabubabad districts, inaugurated Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan, laid foundation stone for the development of tourism infrastructure at Bhadrachalam temple, and addressed the probationers of the 74th batch of the Indian Police Service at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, among other events.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Murmu along with her daughter Itishri Murmu visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta.

The temple high officials gave her a poornakumbh welcome amid Vedic chanting. They participated in sankalpam, swarna pushparchana and other special prayers.

Ms. Soundararajan, along with Minister for Endowments A. Indrakaran Reddy, Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy and temple executive officer N. Geeta, escorted Ms. Murmu to the renovated main temple, the mada veedhi and explained the architectural significance brought out in the mega temple renovation project.

At around 10.30 a.m., after the visit, she left by a special aircraft for Hyderabad.

Ms. Murmu later in the day disclosed pictures of her meeting with widows of the members of the Armed Forces on Twitter.

“President Droupadi Murmu concluded her winter sojourn by interacting with Veer Naaris and felicitating them at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad,” the official handle tweeted.

Ms. Murmu’s was maiden visit to Hyderabad after assuming office as the 15th President of the country, earlier in July.