President leaves Hyderabad after her Southern Sojourn

December 24, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST

The five-day southern sojourn of President Droupadi Murmu concluded on Saturday and she went back to New Delhi.

She was given a warm send off by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, apart from several Ministers and dignitaries at the Air Force Station, Hakimpet, on the city outskirts.

During her five-day sojourn, the President visited several places and also met the dignitaries, apart from hosting ‘At Home’ where Chief Minister, Ministers and officials participated. The At Home was hosted at the Rashtrapathi Nilayam located in Bollarum, Secunderabad, where she stayed as a part of the annual sojourn.

The President visited Bhoodan Pochampally in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district - known for its handlooms. She interacted with the weavers and also visited the stalls seeing the collections from different weavers. She emphasised the need to protect this art by encouraging the weavers through various schemes.

The President also inaugurated the replica of the flag post on which the Tricolour was hoisted, after taking down the Hyderabad flag, when the Hyderabad princely state was liberated and merged into the Indian Union. It was one of the various tourist attractions inaugurated at Rashtrapati Nilayam.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam, which is one of the Presidential Retreats, is visited by the President once a year and conducts official business from the Rashtrapati Nilayam. It was constructed in 1860 on 90 acres. It has lavish facilities including 11 rooms, cinema hall, dining hall and other halls.

