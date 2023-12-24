GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President leaves Hyderabad after her Southern Sojourn

December 24, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
President Draupadi Murmu gets a warm send off from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his ministerial colleagues in Hyderabad on Saturday.

President Draupadi Murmu gets a warm send off from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his ministerial colleagues in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The five-day southern sojourn of President Droupadi Murmu concluded on Saturday and she went back to New Delhi.

She was given a warm send off by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, apart from several Ministers and dignitaries at the Air Force Station, Hakimpet, on the city outskirts.

During her five-day sojourn, the President visited several places and also met the dignitaries, apart from hosting ‘At Home’ where Chief Minister, Ministers and officials participated. The At Home was hosted at the Rashtrapathi Nilayam located in Bollarum, Secunderabad, where she stayed as a part of the annual sojourn.

The President visited Bhoodan Pochampally in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district - known for its handlooms. She interacted with the weavers and also visited the stalls seeing the collections from different weavers. She emphasised the need to protect this art by encouraging the weavers through various schemes.

The President also inaugurated the replica of the flag post on which the Tricolour was hoisted, after taking down the Hyderabad flag, when the Hyderabad princely state was liberated and merged into the Indian Union. It was one of the various tourist attractions inaugurated at Rashtrapati Nilayam.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam, which is one of the Presidential Retreats, is visited by the President once a year and conducts official business from the Rashtrapati Nilayam. It was constructed in 1860 on 90 acres. It has lavish facilities including 11 rooms, cinema hall, dining hall and other halls.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.