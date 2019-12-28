Telangana

President leaves for Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind with Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others in Hyderabad on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind with Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others in Hyderabad on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: PTI photo

more-in

President Ram Nath Kovind left for Delhi after his customary winter sojourn here on Saturday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, ministers and officials bade farewell to the President at the Hakimpet airport.

President came to Hyderabad on December 20 and later left for Tamil Nadu on December 23 on a three-day visit. He returned to the city on Thursday and hosted ‘At Home’ at Rashtrapathi Nilayam on Friday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2019 7:53:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/president-leaves-for-delhi/article30420679.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY