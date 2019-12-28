President leaves for Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind left for Delhi after his customary winter sojourn here on Saturday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, ministers and officials bade farewell to the President at the Hakimpet airport.

President came to Hyderabad on December 20 and later left for Tamil Nadu on December 23 on a three-day visit. He returned to the city on Thursday and hosted ‘At Home’ at Rashtrapathi Nilayam on Friday.