President gives away PR awards to Telangana panchayats

April 17, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Adding another feather in the cap of the State, several villages got recognition as best performing panchayats at the national level.

President Draupadi Murmu presented the awards to winners at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao led the delegation of award winners to New Delhi to receive the awards. Of the awards announced in 46 categories based on nine themes, panchayats in Telangana won 13 awards and were adjudged as the best performing rural local bodies in eight of the nine themes under which the awards were announced.

CM congratulates winners

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed happiness over villages in Telangana leading others in the country in terms of greenery, cleanliness and other themes and winning awards at the national level.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said panchayats in the State won 13 out of the 46 awards in different categories and this was a moment of pride for the State. The State bagged awards in eight of the nine themes under which these awards were presented.

He said of the 2.5 lakh panchayats that competed for the awards, just 46 were selected and 13 of these were given to villages in the State. Among the awards received, panchayats in the State were given first ranks in four themes. The Chief Minister complimented Mr. Dayakar Rao and officials of the department as well as elected representatives of the rural local bodies for their efforts to see that the respective panchayats were recognised at the national level.

The awards are reflective of the State government’s commitment to usher in all round development in the villages through schemes like Palle Pragati.

The following is the list of the awards bagged by the State panchayats.

Awards under Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas – 2023

1. Healthy panchayat - Gautampur village of Chenchupally mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

2. Safe drinking water – Nellutla village of Lingala Ghanapuram mandal of Jangaon district.

3. Social safety – Kongatpally of Hanwada mandal, Mahbubnagar district.

4. Poverty alleviation and employment generation – Mandondi of Rajoli mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal.

5. Women-friendly panchayat -Aipur of Atmakur mandal, Suryapet district.

6. Panchayat with good governance – Chimaldari of Moinpet mandal, Vikarabad district.

7. Clean and green panchayat – Sultanpur of Yeligad mandal, Peddapalli district.

8. Panchayat with self sufficiency in basic amenities – Gambhirrao panchayat of Gambhirraopet mandal, Rajanna-Sircilla district.

National awards – Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam panchayat Satat Vikas – 2023

1. Best Block – Timmapur LMD of Karimnagar district

2. Best Zilla Parishad – Mulug

3. Gram Urjha Swaraj Vishesh panchayat – Mukhra.K of Adilabad district.

4. Carbon Neutral Vishesh panchayat – Kanha village of Nandigam mandal, RR district.

5. Non-financial incentive (certificates division) – Gram Urjha Swaraj Vishesh panchayat – Erravelli of Markuk mandal, Siddipet district.