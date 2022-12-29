President for use of technology as instrument for social justice

December 29, 2022 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

President of India Droupadi Murmu has advocated the development of a more flexible, holistic, and multi-disciplinary education system so that it could bring out more creativity and enhance the learning capabilities of students.

Addressing the students and faculty of G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (GNITS) as part of its silver jubilee celebrations at Shaikpet here on Thursday, she asked the girl students to go for more research and development activities during their pursuit of education. She suggested the students work on new technologies that were people-oriented and environment-friendly to make the planet safe and sustainable.

Stating that the New Education Policy, 2020, was based on four pillars of access, equity, quality, and accountability, the President said technology in today’s world had diverse dimensions serving different needs in different fields. She asked the students to come out with innovative technologies that help the disadvantaged sections such as differently-abled and senior citizens as they need special support.

The country was on the path of achieving climate targets and upgrading them, the President explained that emphasis on more and more tapping of renewable energy, development of green hydrogen technologies, encouraging e-mobility and supporting ethanol-blended fuels towards reaching the climate targets.

She recollected that she had emphasized the need for universal digital education in the country in a meeting with Google CEO Sundar Pichai to reap optimum benefits from the changing technologies. She asked the girl students to take up science dreams on a large scale to empower themselves as also empowering others. She told them to use technology for the larger good as it had the potential to remove the social, economic, and digital divide in the country by acting as an instrument of social justice and also help boost the economy.

The President complimented GNITS and Mahila Dakshata Samithi for working on girls’ education and empowering them. Earlier, six students of GNITS and three from MDS spoke explaining their struggles, dreams, opportunities and future plans.

Governor of Telangana Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan stressed the need for higher roles for women in research and development in the science and technology field and in the healthcare sector (doctors) as it was only 15% and 25%, respectively, now. She asked the girl students and women to raise voice for their rights.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and North Eastern Region Development G. Kishan Reddy explained the initiatives of the Narendra Modi Government in developing the education sector.

Telangana Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women Development Satyavathi Rathod, Chairman of GNITS P. Subba Reddy, Vice-Chairperson G. Srividya Reddy, patrons G. Raghava Reddy, G. Ekambara Reddy, and others participated.

