President Droupadi Murmu lauds HPS for its inclusive environment

December 20, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

During the finale of The Hyderabad Public School’s centenary celebrations, President Droupadi Murmu praised the institution for inspiring students and bringing recognition to the country. Recognising the challenges faced over a century, she commended the school for empowering students as resilient decision makers, highlighting academic excellence and character-building.

The President applauded the inclusive environment, encouraging students from diverse backgrounds to study and learn together. Stressing lifeskills aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, she urged the stakeholders to foster technical skills and emotional strength. Ms. Murmu emphasised cultivating compassion, empathy, and pursuing passions, fostering positive energy.

Other dignitaries, including Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, and Education Secretary B. Venkatesham, participated. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan praised the school’s transformation from exclusivity to inclusivity, recognising its service to students from diverse backgrounds.

The centenary celebrations, continuing until December 27, 2023, promise diverse events for participants.

