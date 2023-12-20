ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu lauds HPS for its inclusive environment

December 20, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the centennial celebrations of Hyderabad Public School in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

During the finale of The Hyderabad Public School’s centenary celebrations, President Droupadi Murmu praised the institution for inspiring students and bringing recognition to the country. Recognising the challenges faced over a century, she commended the school for empowering students as resilient decision makers, highlighting academic excellence and character-building. 

The President applauded the inclusive environment, encouraging students from diverse backgrounds to study and learn together. Stressing lifeskills aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, she urged the stakeholders to foster technical skills and emotional strength. Ms. Murmu emphasised cultivating compassion, empathy, and pursuing passions, fostering positive energy.

Other dignitaries, including Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, and Education Secretary B. Venkatesham, participated. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan praised the school’s transformation from exclusivity to inclusivity, recognising its service to students from diverse backgrounds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The centenary celebrations, continuing until December 27, 2023, promise diverse events for participants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US