President calls for mutual respect by followers of all faiths

March 15, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

President Droupadi Murmu stressed the importance of mutual respect and cooperation by the followers of different faiths for world peace. “From ‘Inner Peace to World Peace’ is an essential message for the welfare of the entire humanity in today’s global environment,” said the President while addressing a gathering at the Global Spirituality Mahotsav in Hyderabad on Friday evening.

“Consciousness itself is spiritual consciousness, and there is no room for any kind of discrimination and division in this consciousness,” she said. The President said a life based on morality and spirituality is beneficial at both the individual and social levels.

She said only the good deeds done in the present determine the nature of future. “Our thinking creates our destiny, and our passions and hostility affect our lives. To create our destiny, we have to control our mind and for this we have to take the help of meditation,” said the President.

“If all persons ensure their own improvement and work altruistically, then together we all will be able to take the entire humanity in right direction,” she said.

