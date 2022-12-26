ADVERTISEMENT

President arrives in Hyderabad

December 26, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - hyderabad

While receiving the President it was for the first time in several months that Mr. Rao and the Governor came face to face and spoke to each other

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu being received by a Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and K. Chandhrasekar Rao on her arrival in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

President Draupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad on Monday for a five-day stay as part of the annual southern sojourn of the high office she held.

Ms. Murmu arrived by a special IAF plane at Shamshabad airport around noon and immediately left for Srisailam by a helicopter to visit the temple along with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. She returned around 4 PM at the Hakimpet Air Force station where she was received by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his Cabinet colleagues and a number of MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders.

It was for the first time in several months that Mr. Rao and the Governor came face to face and spoke to each other for a while. Both had not been on good terms for the last two years Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and other officials were also present.

The President left for Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum after she accepted greetings from all the invitees at a specially erected pandal. Mr. Rao left for his farmhouse and did not attend the dinner hosted by the Governor for the President at Raj Bhavan in the evening. Those present at the dinner included Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Ministers T. Harish Rao, G. Jagdish Reddy, C. Malla Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Secretary and DGP.

