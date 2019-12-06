Preserve the four bodies till Monday: HC

The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to preserve the bodies of the four accused in the woman veterinarian rape and murder case, who were killed in an exchange of fire with the police, till 8 p.m. on Monday.

Taking up a letter written by women’s rights and people’s organisations as Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition, a division bench comprising Justice M.S. Ramchander Rao and Justice K. Lakshman passed the direction in the evening. The video footage of the post-mortem of the four bodies should be handed over to the Mahabubnagar District Principal Judge in a compact disc or pen drive form, the bench said.

The district judge was directed to hand it over to the HC Registrar General by Saturday evening. A bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan would hear the matter at 10.30 a.m. on Monday. Earlier, different organisations wrote to the HC Chief Justice, seeking judicial intervention into the killing of the four persons in the ‘encounter’.

On receiving the letter by 6 p.m., the bench directed Advocate-General B. S. Prasad to appear before it by 8 p.m. Complying with the instruction, the AG appeared and informed the bench that autopsy of the four accused was being conducted at the Government hospital in Mahabubnagar. The hospital superintendent and a team of forensic doctors from Gandhi hospital supervised the autopsy. It was video-recorded, the AG told the bench.

The HC directed the AG to inform all persons concerned of its order. The HC Registrar General was instructed to communicate the order to the Mahabubnagar district judge.