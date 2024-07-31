GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Present detained Maoists before court: CLC-Telangana

Published - July 31, 2024 02:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Liberties Committee (CLC)-Telangana on Tuesday urged Telangana government to produce three members of the CPI-Maoist, who were allegedly picked up by police, before the local court immediately.

In a statement issued here, the CLC president professor Gaddam Laxman and general secretary N. Narayana Rao said while Jaisingh and Ramesh were taken into custody on July 29, the third Maoist Sukki was detained on July 30. The three Maoists were members of the Eturu Nagaram Mahadevpur squad. They were unarmed and facing health issues, the CLC leaders said.

Apprehending threat to the lives of the detained Maoists, they said that a Maoist Nallamalla Ashok was killed in an exchange of fire with the police at Damarathogu-Alligudem forest area in Telangana on July 25. After A. Revanth Reddy-led Congress government assumed charge, this was the first ‘encounter’ resulting in the death of a Maoist they said, urging the government to present the detained Maoists before the court.

