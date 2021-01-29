‘Prepare vision document to promote alumni role’

Hyderabad

29 January 2021 22:08 IST

Alumni can contribute a lot, says Governor

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan asked the universities to come up with vision documents outlining the strategy and roadmap to promote the role of alumni in the development of universities.

Emphasising on the fact that alumni have a great potential to contribute to the universities, she said that it was high time that the universities take the proactive steps to promote the alumni role. She was reviewing the progress of the “Chancellor Connects Alumni,” initiative launched last year, with the vice-chancellors and the registrars of the universities through a virtual mode.

“The alumni can contribute in different ways like extending financial assistance, scholarships, fellowships, travel grants, sponsorships, and research grants to the students. They can also donate laboratory equipment, computers and construct buildings like the PG Block constructed by the alumni of the Sri Venkateshwara Medical College, Tirupati,” she said.

The Governor directed the authorities to form the department-wise, faculty-wise, college-wise and the university-wise alumni association meetings so as to engage the alumni and promote their role. “There must be some proactive drive to enrol all the alumni in the chancellor connects alumni portal and explore their contribution.”

Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran, senior IAS officers and in-charge vice-chancellors Jayesh Ranjan, Arvind Kumar, B Janardhan Reddy, Rahul Bojja, Collegiate Education Commissioner Navin Mittal and other vice-chancellors and the registrars were present.