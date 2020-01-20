Prepare unemployment registry: Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj has said that a register on the number of people who are unemployed, number of children who received education has to be prepared but not a registry on citizenship.

Addressing members of various student organisations at ‘Young India’s Declaration: Defend Democracy - Defend Constitution’ organised at Dharna Chowk, near Indira Park, on Monday, he said that this is the time to raise voice, and question. The meeting was organised by Young India National Coordination Committee.

Apart from students from various universities, people of all age groups came together to participate in the protest against National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR) and Citizenship Amendment Act.

However, the turnout was not huge.

“We will not be able to stand up if we are silent today. We were fooled once during demonetisation. This time, we will not show documents,” said Mr Raj.

Students leaders who spoke at the programme said that 70% of population in the country are poor and belong to under-privileged sections of the society, who do not have documents to produce as proof of citizenship.

Professor PL Vishweshwar Rao too stressed that a register on unemployed, children who dropped out from schools, children living on streets, number of hospitals, number of people who receive water, is needed.

Faizan, joint secretary of All India Students Association (AISA), said that they are holding signature campaign with agenda to roll back CAA, NRC, NPR.