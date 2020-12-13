Prepare guidelines for registration of non-agri lands: CM

HYDERABAD

13 December 2020 23:32 IST

Cabinet sub-committee constituted to study the modalities and finalise guidelines

After opening slot booking for registration of non-agricultural properties, the State government has focused its attention on framing guidelines to ensure that the registrations are done in a transparent and hassle-free manner without giving scope for any discretionary powers to officials so that people are not forced to pay bribes.

Chief Minister K. Chandraekhar Rao constituted a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy to hold discussions with all stakeholders for finalizing the guidelines. The five-member Cabinet sub-committee will comprise Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Mohd. Mahmood Ali and T. Srinivas Yadav was its members.

The Chief Minister wanted the Cabinet panel to hold talks with builders, real estate businessmen and other sections in the next few days for taking their views into consideration and prepare strategy accordingly. Mr. Rao, who returned from New Delhi after a three-day visit, announced a decision to this effect during a review meeting with Ministers and senior officials at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday.

He enquired about the progress of registration of agricultural lands being done through the Dharani portal and expressed satisfaction that farmers were happy to get lands registered through the portal which overcame some initial hiccups. Registration of agricultural properties through Dharani was being done in a smooth and easier way to the satisfaction of the farmers and the Chief Minister wanted a similar process for the registration of non-agricultural properties.

Registration of non-agricultural lands had been stopped for about 80 days due to various reasons and this caused some difficulties to people. There was no scope for any further delays, but the process should be simple, easy and comfortable. “Registration of the non-agricultural properties should not create any problems for the real estate sector which was doing well in the State Capital. It should in fact help the reality sector’s growth,” the Chief Minister averred.

The guidelines should be transparent and not give scope for bribes. “No officer should have any discretionary rights to take any decision,” the Chief Minister said directing the Cabinet sub-committee members to talk to builders, representatives of the real estate sector and others concerned for finalizing the new guidelines.

In the process, the Cabinet panel should also study the problems that were confronted in the cities, towns and work on modalities to redress them. The sub-committee should make an elaborate study on these issues and submit its report. Mr. Rao recalled that poor constructed their houses without any proper documents and were getting electricity, water and property tax bills. “But problems are cropping up when such properties are sold or purchased. There should be a solution to such problems,” he said.