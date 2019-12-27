Prepare booklet on works to be taken up village-wise: Minister

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao has called upon the officials to work for the success of second phase of Palle Pragathi programme, scheduled to be conducted from January 2 to 12, in all villages across the State.

The Minister who held a meeting with senior officials and flying squad officers along with Chief Secretary S. K. Joshi on organising Palle Pragathi at BRKR Bhavan here on Friday also held a video conference later with the district collectors.

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao was particular about Palle Pragathi programme and the first phase was conducted successfully and for the second phase, an action plan should be formulated and district level meetings be conducted immediately, Mr. Dayakar Rao said.

An amount of ₹339 crore was being released every month to village panchayats and youth, women and pensioners in the villages should be involved in the programme that was aimed at development of villages. A booklet should be provided on the village-wise works to be taken up and works that were already launched and other programmes. Measures should be taken to attract donors for development of schools and process for purchase of tractors in every panchayat should be completed speedily and people should be motivated to keep their villages clean and green by themselves, he said.

Focus on green

The Minister said the focus should be on raising nurseries, land acquisition for cremation grounds, dumping yards, nurturing of saplings, removal of dilapidated houses, closing old wells. Flying squad officers should participate in the grama sabhas to be held on January 2 and ensure that sarpanches, panchayat secretaries functioned responsibly to conduct Palle Pragathi. Apart from punitive action against those who neglected their duties, those who worked well should be encouraged.

Mr. S. K. Joshi said 50 State level officers were appointed as flying squad officers and each officer was allotted 12 mandals in various districts. They would visit two villages in every mandal and supervise the progress of the works and quality of work. They should visit the mandals allotted to them by March 31 and make an assessment of implementation of works under the programme and benefits accrued to the villages.

Mobile App

He said that every officer was given a 23-point charter for giving grades from 1 to 5 under each point. The data should be fed into the mobile App to be designed by the Panchayat Raj department. The objective of Palle Pragathi is to make every panchayat a model panchayat to become role model for the country.

Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Vikas Raj said collectors should give priority to the programme.

Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao said a data sheet should be prepared for works being taken up in every panchayat.