‘Prepare blue print for developing IT industry’

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issues directive to officials

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials concerned to prepare a blue print for the development of all IT areas around the State Capital under the IT Grid Policy.

The State Cabinet cleared the IT Grid (growth in dispersion) policy, an initiative of IT and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao. The policy envisages setting up of IT parks and other facilities in different parts of the city, particularly in the areas under the industrial parks. A majority of these industrial parks are located in the midst of the city making it difficult to carry out industrial activities there and the government has hence decided to shift these units beyond the outer ring road.

The Chief Secretary held a review meeting with stakeholders on the development of IT industries in Uppal, Nagole, Katedan, Kompally and other areas. He wanted the officials to obtain feedback from the stakeholders by Wednesday -- relating to preparation of the master plan for development of these areas with better infrastructural facilities.

Mr. Somesh Kumar said in line with the vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the government has decided to promote IT in all areas in a time-bound manner. Meetings should accordingly be convened with stakeholders on the approach that should be adopted for the development of these areas. IT Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TSIIC vice-chairman Narsimha Reddy and representatives of CREDAI and TREDA were among those present in the meeting.