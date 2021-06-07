Prepare action plans to control COVID-19, CS tells Collectors

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed District Collectors to prepare a plan of action and pay special attention on the control of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in villages.

He instructed the Collectors to focus on specific areas in the districts where more cases were reported. Emphasis should be especially on border villages and the officials should take preventive measures by ensuring that tests are increased.

The Chief Secretary held a tele-conference with District Collectors and other senior health officials of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts on Monday.

He enquired about the COVID situation prevailing in the districts.

Number of tests being conducted, case positivity ratio and bed occupancy in the respective hospitals also figured in the discussions.