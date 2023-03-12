Preparatory meeting for Bhatti’s padayatra

March 12, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Hyderabad

A preparatory meeting for the padayatra of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka was held at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, where the coordinators were asked to be proactive to make the yatra a huge success.

AICC secretary Nadeem Javed said that the 91-day yatra from Pippari village in Adilabad district will expose the failures of the BRS government and take the message of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to every household. Mr. Vikramarka would walk 1,365 km covering more than 35 constituencies in three months.

He said TPCC president Revanth Reddy’s yatra was already drawing a good response from the people as they were fed up with the BRS government. Mr. Vikramarka’s yatra too, would evoke a similar response. TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud would start a similar yatra soon, he said.

Mr. Vikramarka appealed to the coordinators of the constituencies to work hard to make the yatra a success and bring back the Congress government in Telangana. He said he was taking up the programme despite the expected heat conditions in the summer. He said only Congress party can fulfil the aspirations of the people.

AICC secretary Rohit Chaudhary, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MLC Prem Sagar Rao, and party vice- presidents and general secretaries, were present.