Preparations on for a grand Sita Rama Kalyanam at Bhadradri

Last year, the pandemic forced low-key celebration of the celestial wedding, devoid of devotees

Unlike last year, when the divine Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam was performed in a simple manner at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the celestial wedding is all set to be conducted on a grand scale in the presence of devotees on April 21.

The historic temple will host the ‘Vasantha Paksha Tiru Kalyana Brahmotsavams’ from April 13 to 27. Last year, the pandemic forced low-key celebration of the celestial wedding, devoid of devotees, at Nitya Kalyana Mandapam instead of Mithila stadium, the regular venue of the annual holy event. The temple revenues plummeted to an all-time low in the immediate aftermath of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

This time, the authorities have begun preparations for the grand celebration of the annual religious event next month. However, the Endowments department is yet to take a final decision on the venue of the celestial wedding scheduled to be held on April 21, sources said.

Meanwhile, the temple authorities have announced that the online booking of sector-wise tickets for Sri Sitarama Tiru Kalyana Mahotsavam and Maha Pattabishekam, slated for April 21 and 22 respectively, will begin on March 5. Devotees can book the tickets online through the website www.bhadrachalamonline.com.

The sector-wise tickets are priced at ₹ 5,000, ₹ 2,000, ₹ 1,116, ₹ 500, ₹ 200 and ₹ 100.

According to temple sources, Sri Rama Navami Kalyana Ubhayam tickets (₹ 5,000 per ticket) will also be available at the office of the temple Executive Officer in Bhadrachalam. For more details, devotees can call the temple office phone number 08743 232428 during office hours.