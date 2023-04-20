Preparations in full swing as Eid-ul-Fitr inches closer

April 20, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With Eid-ul-Fitr round the corner, the Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other government departments and agencies have swung into action to make arrangements for the massive influx of worshippers expected to converge at Eidgahs across Hyderabad. The Mir Alam Eidgah alone expected to witness at least 2,00,000 worshippers.

Speaking at the Mir Alam Eidgah on Thursday, TSWB chairman Masihullah Khan said, “All arrangements have been made, including tents for shade, provisions for drinking water and water for ablutions. We request that those who come here to be considerate to others while parking their vehicles.”

The TSWB chairman was joined by legislators Moazzam Khan and Kausar Mohiuddin and officers from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board and police. Mr. Khan said both approach roads to the Mir Alam Eidgah and the footpath were spruced up.

Police said traffic diversions were in place near Aramghar, Puranapul and Bahadurpura and no heavy vehicles would be allowed during certain periods. Eid prayers will begin at 10 am at the Eidgah, they said.

Managing committees of neighbourhood mosques too have begun their preparations. This included whitewashing, cleaning prayer carpets and checking the functioning of public address systems.

Preparations in houses

People were busy buying vermicelli, a key ingredient in the Eid dish sheer khurma. Traders made arrangements to procure and sell customers milk. “There is an increase in the sale of milk on Eid because it is used to make sheer khurma,” said Md Saleem, a trader from First Lancer.

While restaurants were bursting at their seams, textile shops too were packed. “I have been trying to complete the Eid shopping for some time now. But, due to the hectic schedule, which includes praying, reading the Quran and waking up early to make the sehri meal, I had to put it off,” said Samia Ahmed, a homemaker.