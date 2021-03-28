Telangana

Preparations for celestial wedding from today

The Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple at Bhadrachalam.   | Photo Credit: file picture

In the runup to next month’s Sri Rama Navami celebrations, the process of preparing Talambralu for Sri Sitarama Tiru Kalyana Mahotsavam slated for April 21, will begin at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on the occasion of Vasantotsavam on March 28.

The temple will witness a host of special rituals including formal launch of preparatory works for the ensuing celestial wedding and Dolotsavam coinciding with Holi celebrations on Sunday, according to temple sources.

The COVID-19 safety regulations will be followed during the special rituals to be held in connection with Vasantotsavam inside the temple complex, temple sources added.

The annual fete of Vasantha Paksha Tiru Kalyana Brahmotsavams is scheduled to be conducted in the 17th century temple, which is popularly known as Bhadradri, from April 13 to 27.

