Preparations begin early for Medaram Jatara

The administration has launched preparations for the famous Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara at Medaram from February 5 to 8 next year. District Collector C. Narayana Reddy instructed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the fair which draws lakhs of people from across the country.

Financial proposals

Holding a review meeting here on Wednesday, the Collector said there is a need for officials of all the departments to start work now itself to complete it on time.

Financial proposals must be prepared and sent before June 15, he instructed.

“The required works must be executed as per priority,” Mr Reddy told the officials.

Biennial fest

The Medaram fair held once in two years attracts devotees from many places. The State government has announced large scale development plans for the tribal shrine.

Special fund

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during his visit to the fair in 2018, announced a special fund of ₹200 crore to provide permanent facilities at the abode of Sammakka and Saralamma.

Heads of various departments apprised the Collector regarding the progress of works taken up by them. ITDA Project director Chakradhar Rao, in-charge DRO Rama Devi, DMHO O. Appaiah, DEO Srinivas, DPO Chandramouli, horticulture officer Sanjeeva Rao and legal metrology officer Sri Kala were present at the review meeting.