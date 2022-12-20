Prepaid taxi trips from airport to cost more

December 20, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Traveling from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to one’s destination in the city will now cost more with the government approving a hike of 25%. in the fare

The Transport Department, given the recommendations of a committee to look into the issue, was of the view that given the escalating cost of vehicles, fuel, and maintenance such as prices of spare parts, cleared the decks for the enhancement.

The proposed day fare per km is ₹21, and the proposed night fare per km is ₹25. The proposed fares increase in slabs of 5 km from the RGIA. For instance, the proposed day fare up to 5 km is ₹ 143, and at night it is ₹163. Similarly, from 5 km to 10 km, the charges are ₹248 and ₹288. These are inclusive of a service charge of ₹38.