Prepaid taxi trips from airport to cost more

December 20, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Traveling from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to one’s destination in the city will now cost more with the government approving a hike of 25%. in the fare

ADVERTISEMENT

The Transport Department, given the recommendations of a committee to look into the issue, was of the view that given the escalating cost of vehicles, fuel, and maintenance such as prices of spare parts, cleared the decks for the enhancement.

The proposed day fare per km is ₹21, and the proposed night fare per km is ₹25. The proposed fares increase in slabs of 5 km from the RGIA. For instance, the proposed day fare up to 5 km is ₹ 143, and at night it is ₹163. Similarly, from 5 km to 10 km, the charges are ₹248 and ₹288. These are inclusive of a service charge of ₹38.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US