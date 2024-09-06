Preliminary estimate of losses due to recent heavy rains in Telangana pegged at ₹5,438 crore

The Telangana Government has estimated the preliminary losses on account of the recent heavy rains that lashed different parts of the State at ₹5,438 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The departments are continuing the enumeration of losses and the quantum may increase once the final assessment of the situation is made. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made a fervent appeal to the Union Government to release funds for temporary repairs as also for permanent restoration measures.

The Centre should relax the guidelines pertaining to release of National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for States and liberally extend its assistance to Telangana. The States had the facility to utilise the NDRF after spending 50% of SDRF till 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

But rules have been changed ever since allowing the use of NDRF after spending 100% of SDRF. The Centre should relax the condition so that the State could utilise funds under NDRF for taking up relief and rehabilitation measures, the Chief Minister said.

He made the request to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar conducted an areal visit of the affected districts on Friday. Officials arranged a photo exhibition and made a power point presentation to the Union Minister to explain about the magnitude of losses suffered due to heavy rains.

Explaining to Mr. Chouhan about the calamity, the Chief Minister said several parts of the State received rainfall of 40 cm on a single day and villages bore the brunt of heavy rains. Roads, houses and bridges suffered heavy severe damages disrupting traffic movement. The government had started distributing ₹10,000 each to the affected families as immediate relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that standing crops suffered heavy damages and sand and silt deposits in fields were reported from different districts. He told the Union Minister about the damaged railway track in Mahabubabad district through power point presentation.

Mr. Revanth Reddy spoke about the severity of the recent floods and said that Khammam, Mahabubnagar, and Suryapet reported the maximum losses. Government responded in time with its relief and rehabilitation measures to ensure loss of life was averted to a maximum extent.

Urging the Centre to enhance the unit rate for permanent restoration works, he said that the State would require at least ₹60 crore for taking up repair and restoration of tanks and lakes, but the applicable rates at present would not permit release of even ₹4 crore.

Treat Telangana and A.P. equally

The Chief Minister explained that Andhra Pradesh suffered heavy losses due to floods and said that Khammam and Mahabubabad districts abutting the neighbouring State too, suffered immense losses. The Central Government should therefore extend assistance to Telangana on a par with Andhra Pradesh, treating both States equally.

Mr. Chouhan assured that there would not be any consideration of political parties or politics in extending relief to people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.