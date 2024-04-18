ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnant woman dies while undergoing delivery, family alleges medical negligence

April 18, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Doctors say the patient developed a rare complication and passed away before an operation could be performed

Siddharth Kumar Singh

A 36-year-old pregnant woman from Maddur mandal in Narayanpet district allegedly died while delivering a child at District Hospital Narayanpet.

Following the tragedy, the family of the patient began protesting at the hospital, alleging medical negligence. However, doctors assert that the patient experienced a rare complication.

The patient, identified as Govindamma, was pregnant for the third time. When her water broke, her family rushed her to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Maddur. Due to a decline in her oxygen saturation and blood pressure, she was then referred to District Hospital Narayanpet.

“Upon arrival at the district hospital, the gynecologist promptly attended to her. Unfortunately, the patient had suffered from Amniotic Fluid Embolism, a rare complication. Although the medical team was preparing for a Caesarean Section, the patient passed away before the operation could be performed,” stated Narayanpet District Medical and Health Officer Sowbhagyalakshmi.

An inquiry has been initiated into the incident, said Dr. Sowbhagyalakshmi.

